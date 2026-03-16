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    NAVAIR Supervisor and Mentor of the Year Awards Summary

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    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Anita Tsuhako 

    Department of Defense Mentoring

    Overview of the NAVAIR Supervisor and Mentor of the Year Awards Ceremony highlighting the importance of these roles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999919
    VIRIN: 260129-D-HS703-4372
    Filename: DOD_111581018
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    navair
    Supervisor of the Year
    National Mentoring Month
    mentoring

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