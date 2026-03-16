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    PNSY We Make History 27

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 21, 2026)

    At Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, we don’t just maintain the fleet… we power the future.
    Ready to start a career with a purpose?

    #WeMakeHistory | #pnsyhiring

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 999913
    VIRIN: 260121-N-BY633-1027
    Filename: DOD_111580935
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, PNSY We Make History 27, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250
    We Make History

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