AFMC Hype Video

The Air Force Materiel Command delivers war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through development and transition of technology, professional acquisition management, exacting test and evaluation, and world-class sustainment of all Air Force weapon systems. From cradle-to-grave, AFMC provides the work force and infrastructure necessary to ensure the United States remains the world's most respected Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:38
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|999902
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-OU362-3708
|Filename:
|DOD_111580878
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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