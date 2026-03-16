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    AFMC Hype Video

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Dylan Kaericher 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command delivers war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through development and transition of technology, professional acquisition management, exacting test and evaluation, and world-class sustainment of all Air Force weapon systems. From cradle-to-grave, AFMC provides the work force and infrastructure necessary to ensure the United States remains the world's most respected Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 999902
    VIRIN: 260317-F-OU362-3708
    Filename: DOD_111580878
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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    This work, AFMC Hype Video, by Dylan Kaericher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    hype
    Hype Video
    Air Force
    Hype2026AFMC

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