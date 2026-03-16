PNSY We Make History 16

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 21, 2026)
At Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, we don’t just maintain the fleet… we power the future.
Ready to start a career with a purpose?
#WeMakeHistory | #pnsyhiring
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 15:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|999900
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-BY633-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_111580876
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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