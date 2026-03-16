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    Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify On U.S. Military Posture, National Security Challenges in Western Hemisphere

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    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Joseph Humire, performing the duties of assistant secretary of war for homeland defense and Americas security affairs; Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command; and Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, testify during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 17, 2026, on the U.S. military posture and national security challenges in the Western Hemisphere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 999868
    Filename: DOD_111580464
    Length: 02:14:10
    Location: US

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