Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify On U.S. Military Posture, National Security Challenges in Western Hemisphere

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999868" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joseph Humire, performing the duties of assistant secretary of war for homeland defense and Americas security affairs; Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command; and Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, testify during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 17, 2026, on the U.S. military posture and national security challenges in the Western Hemisphere.