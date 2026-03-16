Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify On U.S. Military Posture, National Security Challenges in Western Hemisphere

Joseph Humire, performing the duties of assistant secretary of war for homeland defense and Americas security affairs; Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command; and Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, testify during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 17, 2026, on the U.S. military posture and national security challenges in the Western Hemisphere.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 13:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|999868
|Filename:
|DOD_111580464
|Length:
|02:14:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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