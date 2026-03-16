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    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground at 60th annual Yuma Air Show

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    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground had a large static display at the 60th annual Yuma Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on March 14, 2026. From watching the heroes of the Military Freefall School jumping in the baton to open the show to the chance to get up and close and personal with the gear used and tested by the elite Soldiers of YPG’s Airborne Test Force, thousands of people enjoyed U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's participation in Yuma County's largest annual public event. YPG's Public Affairs Office was on hand to talk about things like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and Bradley Fighting Vehicle on display, and young folks interested in a military career could talk with several of Yuma's Army recruiters. (Video by Grecia Guillen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999866
    Filename: DOD_111580400
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

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