Next Level Podcast - Episode 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In a world increasingly shaped by technology, a big question on everyone's mind is: what is the future of my job in the age of artificial intelligence and robotics? In our sixth episode, host Julian Raheema tackles this question with special guest Dr. Henrick Christensen, a leading expert in robotics. Dr. Christensen offers a nuanced look at the complex role of A.I. and robotics in the modern workforce and beyond. While he suggests that robots may create jobs, Dr. Christensen also explores a future where A.I. becomes a powerful tool, handling initial drafts in fields like art and writing, leaving the more nuanced and creative work for humans. This shift, he argues, will not only improve our quality of life but also keep humans out of harm's way. To learn more about NIWC Pacific and how you can become a new professional, visit https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program. You can also read Dr. Christensen’s full biography here: https://jacobsschool.ucsd.edu/node/3587