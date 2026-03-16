Next Level Podcast - Episode 6

In a world increasingly shaped by technology, a big question on everyone's mind is: what is the future of my job in the age of artificial intelligence and robotics? In our sixth episode, host Julian Raheema tackles this question with special guest Dr. Henrick Christensen, a leading expert in robotics. Dr. Christensen offers a nuanced look at the complex role of A.I. and robotics in the modern workforce and beyond. While he suggests that robots may create jobs, Dr. Christensen also explores a future where A.I. becomes a powerful tool, handling initial drafts in fields like art and writing, leaving the more nuanced and creative work for humans. This shift, he argues, will not only improve our quality of life but also keep humans out of harm's way. To learn more about NIWC Pacific and how you can become a new professional, visit https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program. You can also read Dr. Christensen’s full biography here: https://jacobsschool.ucsd.edu/node/3587
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 13:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|999865
|VIRIN:
|260317-N-ZB499-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111580388
|Length:
|00:40:15
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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