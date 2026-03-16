(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Next Level Podcast - Episode 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Aaron Lebsack 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    In a world increasingly shaped by technology, a big question on everyone's mind is: what is the future of my job in the age of artificial intelligence and robotics? In our sixth episode, host Julian Raheema tackles this question with special guest Dr. Henrick Christensen, a leading expert in robotics. Dr. Christensen offers a nuanced look at the complex role of A.I. and robotics in the modern workforce and beyond. While he suggests that robots may create jobs, Dr. Christensen also explores a future where A.I. becomes a powerful tool, handling initial drafts in fields like art and writing, leaving the more nuanced and creative work for humans. This shift, he argues, will not only improve our quality of life but also keep humans out of harm's way. To learn more about NIWC Pacific and how you can become a new professional, visit https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program. You can also read Dr. Christensen’s full biography here: https://jacobsschool.ucsd.edu/node/3587

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 999865
    VIRIN: 260317-N-ZB499-1001
    Filename: DOD_111580388
    Length: 00:40:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next Level Podcast - Episode 6, by Aaron Lebsack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A.I.
    Robots

    PODCASTS

    Next Level Podcast Next Level Podcast
    Getting there won’t be easy, but we’re going to try anyway....

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video