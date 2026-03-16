When we speak of a Sergeant, we are referring to the entire non-commissioned officer (NCO) Corps, from Sergeant to Command Sergeant Major. When we talk about a Soldier, we mean anyone in a U.S. Army uniform: officers, NCOs and junior enlisted alike. In the Army, Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers. Strong Soldiers make Strong Squads. Strong Squads will win our nation’s wars. And winning absolutely matters.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 10:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999852
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-IX792-6168
|Filename:
|DOD_111580231
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strong Sergeants Hype Video with Emblem, by Rebecca Teutsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.