Strong Sergeants Hype Video with Emblem

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999852" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When we speak of a Sergeant, we are referring to the entire non-commissioned officer (NCO) Corps, from Sergeant to Command Sergeant Major. When we talk about a Soldier, we mean anyone in a U.S. Army uniform: officers, NCOs and junior enlisted alike. In the Army, Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers. Strong Soldiers make Strong Squads. Strong Squads will win our nation’s wars. And winning absolutely matters.