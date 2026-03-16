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    Strong Sergeants Hype Video with Emblem

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    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Rebecca Teutsch 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    When we speak of a Sergeant, we are referring to the entire non-commissioned officer (NCO) Corps, from Sergeant to Command Sergeant Major. When we talk about a Soldier, we mean anyone in a U.S. Army uniform: officers, NCOs and junior enlisted alike. In the Army, Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers. Strong Soldiers make Strong Squads. Strong Squads will win our nation’s wars. And winning absolutely matters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999852
    VIRIN: 260317-A-IX792-6168
    Filename: DOD_111580231
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strong Sergeants Hype Video with Emblem, by Rebecca Teutsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strong Sergeants
    Strong Sergeants Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers

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