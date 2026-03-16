Fittest Instructor Assessment 2026

U.S. Marines from across Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island participate in the Fittest Instructor Assessment on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 11, 2026. The assessment is conducted to determine which Marine will represent Parris Island and compete at the fittest instructor competition in Quantico, April 20-28, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999850
|VIRIN:
|260313-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111580222
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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