Fittest Instructor Assessment 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from across Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island participate in the Fittest Instructor Assessment on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 11, 2026. The assessment is conducted to determine which Marine will represent Parris Island and compete at the fittest instructor competition in Quantico, April 20-28, 2026.