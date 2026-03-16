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    Fittest Instructor Assessment 2026

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    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines from across Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island participate in the Fittest Instructor Assessment on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 11, 2026. The assessment is conducted to determine which Marine will represent Parris Island and compete at the fittest instructor competition in Quantico, April 20-28, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999850
    VIRIN: 260313-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111580222
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Fittest Instructor Assessment 2026, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Discipline, FFI, Physical and Mental Fitness, FFI, Fitness

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