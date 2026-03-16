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    Operation Epic Fury is crumbling Iran's Regime

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    THE PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Operation Epic Fury continues to dismantle Iran's Regime. (DoW Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999844
    VIRIN: 260313-F-VS137-1755
    Filename: DOD_111580077
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: THE PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Epic Fury is crumbling Iran's Regime, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Secretary of War
    Pentagon
    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
    Secretary of War (SECWAR)
    EpicFury
    Operation Epic fury

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