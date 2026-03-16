Operation Epic Fury is crumbling Iran's Regime

Operation Epic Fury continues to dismantle Iran's Regime. (DoW Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 09:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999844
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-VS137-1755
|Filename:
|DOD_111580077
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|THE PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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