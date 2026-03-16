U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Katz, aviation safety non-commissioned officer, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, demonstrates the proper setup and donning procedures for individual protective equipment, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 08:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|999829
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-VB704-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579882
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Proper Wear of IPE - IOTV and ACH, by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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