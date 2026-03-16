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    Proper Wear of IPE - IOTV and ACH

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    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    03.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Katz, aviation safety non-commissioned officer, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, demonstrates the proper setup and donning procedures for individual protective equipment, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 08:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 999829
    VIRIN: 260311-F-VB704-5001
    Filename: DOD_111579882
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

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    This work, Proper Wear of IPE - IOTV and ACH, by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    39th ABW
    IPE
    safety

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