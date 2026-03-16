U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Katz, aviation safety non-commissioned officer, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, demonstrates the proper setup and donning procedures for individual protective equipment, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 12, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 08:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|999828
|VIRIN:
|269317-F-PB738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579877
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Proper Wear of IPE - MSV and IHPS, by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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