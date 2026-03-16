(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Proper Wear of IPE - MSV and IHPS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TURKEY

    03.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Katz, aviation safety non-commissioned officer, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, demonstrates the proper setup and donning procedures for individual protective equipment, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 12, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 08:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 999828
    VIRIN: 269317-F-PB738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111579877
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proper Wear of IPE - MSV and IHPS, by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video