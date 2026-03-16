56th and 57th RQS alongside 23rd Wing participate in Exercise Cold Response 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999815" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing based out of Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, execute simulated rescue operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 10-11, 2026. Multinational training provides the opportunity to enhance interoperability between medical, aviation and special operations communities by strengthening joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)