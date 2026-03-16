U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing based out of Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, execute simulated rescue operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 10-11, 2026. Multinational training provides the opportunity to enhance interoperability between medical, aviation and special operations communities by strengthening joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999815
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-EM016-7848
|Filename:
|DOD_111579759
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th and 57th RQS alongside 23rd Wing participate in Exercise Cold Response 26, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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