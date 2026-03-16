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    31 FW joins Swedish Rangers for CSAR training in the High North

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    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, execute combat search and rescue operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 10, 2026. These units worked together to locate simulated isolated personnel, provide medical aid and prepare them for extraction using HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, strengthening rapid response capabilities and resilient sustainment in the High North. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 05:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999811
    VIRIN: 260310-F-MC941-5861
    Filename: DOD_111579703
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO

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    This work, 31 FW joins Swedish Rangers for CSAR training in the High North, by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    The High North, Swedish Rangers, 56th RQS, 57th RQS, Cold Response, CORE26, 31 FW

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