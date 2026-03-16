31 FW joins Swedish Rangers for CSAR training in the High North

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999811" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, execute combat search and rescue operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 10, 2026. These units worked together to locate simulated isolated personnel, provide medical aid and prepare them for extraction using HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, strengthening rapid response capabilities and resilient sustainment in the High North. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)