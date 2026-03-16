U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, execute combat search and rescue operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 10, 2026. These units worked together to locate simulated isolated personnel, provide medical aid and prepare them for extraction using HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, strengthening rapid response capabilities and resilient sustainment in the High North. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999811
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-MC941-5861
|Filename:
|DOD_111579703
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW joins Swedish Rangers for CSAR training in the High North, by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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