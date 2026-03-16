Operation Freedom Shield 2026: USAMMC-K Slingload Exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999806" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 354th Medical Logistics Company, 176th Medical Brigade, conduct joint slingload training with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, Camp Carroll, South Korea, March 13, 2026. Soldiers ensured that the cargo loads were rigged, inspected and transported safely, enhancing both units’ readiness and logistical capabilities for scenarios where ground cargo transportation may not be available. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)