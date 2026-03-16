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    Operation Freedom Shield 2026: USAMMC-K Slingload Exercise B-Roll

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    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 354th Medical Logistics Company, 176th Medical Brigade, conduct joint slingload training with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, Camp Carroll, South Korea, March 13, 2026. Soldiers ensured that the cargo loads were rigged, inspected and transported safely, enhancing both units’ readiness and logistical capabilities for scenarios where ground cargo transportation may not be available. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 02:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999806
    VIRIN: 260312-Z-XK345-1001
    Filename: DOD_111579626
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Operation Freedom Shield 2026: USAMMC-K Slingload Exercise B-Roll, by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center Korea
    Operation Freedom Shield 2026
    medical sling load

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