U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 354th Medical Logistics Company, 176th Medical Brigade, conduct joint slingload training with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, Camp Carroll, South Korea, March 13, 2026. Soldiers ensured that the cargo loads were rigged, inspected and transported safely, enhancing both units’ readiness and logistical capabilities for scenarios where ground cargo transportation may not be available. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 02:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999806
|VIRIN:
|260312-Z-XK345-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579626
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|WAEGWAN, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Freedom Shield 2026: USAMMC-K Slingload Exercise B-Roll, by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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