4-2 AB Conducts Aviation Operations During Talon Reach

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999802" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct attack aviation operations with AH-64 Apache helicopters during Talon Reach in support of Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. The operation marked the exercise’s culminating event and demonstrated the brigade’s ability to rapidly employ attack aviation and project combat power across more than 1,300 miles of the Korean Peninsula.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Taylor Graham)