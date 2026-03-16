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    4-2 AB Conducts Aviation Operations During Talon Reach

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Video by Capt. Taylor Graham 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct attack aviation operations with AH-64 Apache helicopters during Talon Reach in support of Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. The operation marked the exercise’s culminating event and demonstrated the brigade’s ability to rapidly employ attack aviation and project combat power across more than 1,300 miles of the Korean Peninsula.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Taylor Graham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 00:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999802
    VIRIN: 260312-A-KG008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111579565
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, FreedomShield26

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