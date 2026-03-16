This Pacific Update video highlights the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the Beverly Midnight 26-2 exercise on Yokota Air Base. The unit performed routine aircraft maintenance to ensure mission readiness in a simulated contingency environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 22:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999798
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-EX148-2734
|Filename:
|DOD_111579444
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Beverly Midnight 26-2, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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