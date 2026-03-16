Yokota Air Base Chief PT Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999793" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief MSgts and a Senior MSgt participate in a physical training diagnostic test on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. The senior enlisted leaders participated in the diagnostic to reinforce the importance of physical readiness and maintain combat capability across the force (U.S. Air Force Video by Amn 1st Class Teresa Figueroa).