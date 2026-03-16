U.S. Air Force Chief MSgts and a Senior MSgt participate in a physical training diagnostic test on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. The senior enlisted leaders participated in the diagnostic to reinforce the importance of physical readiness and maintain combat capability across the force (U.S. Air Force Video by Amn 1st Class Teresa Figueroa).
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 21:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999793
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-WV613-8659
|Filename:
|DOD_111579348
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base Chief PT Test, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.