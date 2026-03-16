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    Yokota Air Base Chief PT Test

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    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Chief MSgts and a Senior MSgt participate in a physical training diagnostic test on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. The senior enlisted leaders participated in the diagnostic to reinforce the importance of physical readiness and maintain combat capability across the force (U.S. Air Force Video by Amn 1st Class Teresa Figueroa).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 21:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999793
    VIRIN: 260311-F-WV613-8659
    Filename: DOD_111579348
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Yokota Air Base Chief PT Test, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    United States Forces Japan
    fitness
    physical training
    Yokota Air Base
    Chief MSgt

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