Move and Shoot: Convoy Live Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999792" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 552nd Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a convoy live fire during joint training with U.S. Marines at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. The convoy live-fire exercise certified the platoon's ability to shoot, move, and communicate, while U.S. Marines conducted kinetic strikes using the Neros Archer-Kraken drone. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)



["Cocoon Bite" is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library]