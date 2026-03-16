U.S. Soldiers assigned to 552nd Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a convoy live fire during joint training with U.S. Marines at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. The convoy live-fire exercise certified the platoon's ability to shoot, move, and communicate, while U.S. Marines conducted kinetic strikes using the Neros Archer-Kraken drone. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
["Cocoon Bite" is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library]
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 00:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999792
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-MH953-9407
|Filename:
|DOD_111579310
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Move and Shoot: Convoy Live Fire, by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.