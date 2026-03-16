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    Move and Shoot: Convoy Live Fire

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 552nd Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a convoy live fire during joint training with U.S. Marines at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. The convoy live-fire exercise certified the platoon's ability to shoot, move, and communicate, while U.S. Marines conducted kinetic strikes using the Neros Archer-Kraken drone. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    ["Cocoon Bite" is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 00:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999792
    VIRIN: 260313-A-MH953-9407
    Filename: DOD_111579310
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Move and Shoot: Convoy Live Fire, by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC
    usarmy

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