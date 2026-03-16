Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 Hype Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999791" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Heritage Flight Training Course hosted demonstration teams from across the Air Force at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. The Air Combat Command demonstration teams works closely with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to create a unique demonstration for the U.S. Air Force past and present, exhibiting the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)