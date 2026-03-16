The Heritage Flight Training Course hosted demonstration teams from across the Air Force at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. The Air Combat Command demonstration teams works closely with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to create a unique demonstration for the U.S. Air Force past and present, exhibiting the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 19:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999791
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579274
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 Hype Reel, by SrA Jhade Herrera, SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, SrA William Finn, A1C Samantha Melecio and A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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