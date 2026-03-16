Dentists and hygienists from Naval Health Clinic Lemoore visited two elementary schools on Naval Air Station Lemoore to teach children the importance of dental hygiene. Lt. Hannah Mills, Lt. Tri Nguyen, Lt. Dikran Diarian and dental hygienist Brenda Guerzon presented oral health education to students from preschool through third grade at Neutra Elementary School on Feb. 25 and Akers School on Feb. 27.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999785
|VIRIN:
|260225-D-WP286-6006
|Filename:
|DOD_111579020
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lemoore Military Kids Learn to Defeat Cavities with Help from Navy Dentists, by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lemoore Military Kids Learn to Defeat Cavities with Help from Navy Dentists
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