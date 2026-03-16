Lemoore Military Kids Learn to Defeat Cavities with Help from Navy Dentists

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dentists and hygienists from Naval Health Clinic Lemoore visited two elementary schools on Naval Air Station Lemoore to teach children the importance of dental hygiene. Lt. Hannah Mills, Lt. Tri Nguyen, Lt. Dikran Diarian and dental hygienist Brenda Guerzon presented oral health education to students from preschool through third grade at Neutra Elementary School on Feb. 25 and Akers School on Feb. 27.