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    Lemoore Military Kids Learn to Defeat Cavities with Help from Navy Dentists

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    LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    Dentists and hygienists from Naval Health Clinic Lemoore visited two elementary schools on Naval Air Station Lemoore to teach children the importance of dental hygiene. Lt. Hannah Mills, Lt. Tri Nguyen, Lt. Dikran Diarian and dental hygienist Brenda Guerzon presented oral health education to students from preschool through third grade at Neutra Elementary School on Feb. 25 and Akers School on Feb. 27.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999785
    VIRIN: 260225-D-WP286-6006
    Filename: DOD_111579020
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Lemoore Military Kids Learn to Defeat Cavities with Help from Navy Dentists, by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lemoore Military Kids Learn to Defeat Cavities with Help from Navy Dentists

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    TAGS

    COMREL (community relations)
    Naval Air Station Lemoore
    Military Child and Youth
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore
    Dental Health awareness

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