U.S. Navy Seaman John Mark Mislang, dental assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Naval Base San Diego, discusses his role as a hospital corpsman and his contribution to warfighter readiness, at NBHC NBSD, Feb. 18. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 17:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999782
|VIRIN:
|260218-N-KM181-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111578941
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Spotlight - HN John Mark Mislang, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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