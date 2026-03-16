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    Sailor Spotlight - HN John Mark Mislang

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Seaman John Mark Mislang, dental assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Naval Base San Diego, discusses his role as a hospital corpsman and his contribution to warfighter readiness, at NBHC NBSD, Feb. 18. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999782
    VIRIN: 260218-N-KM181-2001
    Filename: DOD_111578941
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Sailor Spotlight - HN John Mark Mislang, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMCSD
    NMRTC San Diego
    corpsman

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