Naval Medical Center San Diego held a nursing skills fair, with more than 400 staff members from multiple units across the hospital participating, March 3 and 5. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999780
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-KM181-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111578934
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCSD Holds Nursing Skills Fair, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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