B-1B Lancer Conducts Mission During Operation Epic Fury

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aerial refuels with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker while on a night-time mission during Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999776
|VIRIN:
|260314-D-D0477-3679
|Filename:
|DOD_111578861
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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