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    B-1B Lancer Conducts Mission During Operation Epic Fury

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aerial refuels with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker while on a night-time mission during Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999776
    VIRIN: 260314-D-D0477-3679
    Filename: DOD_111578861
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, B-1B Lancer Conducts Mission During Operation Epic Fury, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    epicfury

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