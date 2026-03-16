USS Gerald R. Ford supports Operation Epic Fury

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts flight operations in support of Operation Epic Fury March 15, 2026. Operation Epic Fury involves the largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999775
|VIRIN:
|260315-F-RI626-6699
|Filename:
|DOD_111578857
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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