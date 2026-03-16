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    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment,Kick off day 1 on their Spur Ride in Estonia

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    ESTONIA

    03.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, conduct their Spur Ride in Estonia, March 12, 2026. The three-day event required candidates to ruck multiple miles and complete a variety of Soldier tasks designed to test their physical endurance, mental resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security.( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999774
    VIRIN: 260312-Z-CL916-1005
    PIN: 260312-D
    Filename: DOD_111578852
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

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    TAGS

    EUROPE
    100th MPAD
    Stronger Together
    USAREUR-AF
    NATO
    EFDL

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