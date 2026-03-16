U.S. Army Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, conduct their Spur Ride in Estonia, March 12, 2026. The three-day event required candidates to ruck multiple miles and complete a variety of Soldier tasks designed to test their physical endurance, mental resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security.( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999774
|VIRIN:
|260312-Z-CL916-1005
|PIN:
|260312-D
|Filename:
|DOD_111578852
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment,Kick off day 1 on their Spur Ride in Estonia, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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