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    3rd MLR Patronage Day 2026

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, honor Brig. Gen. George O. Van Orden during 3rd MLR Patronage Day on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 12, 2026. Van Orden was responsible for commanding the 3rd Marine Regiment during the Bougainville Campaign in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999771
    VIRIN: 260312-M-DT244-1001
    PIN: 100101
    Filename: DOD_111578795
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 3rd MLR Patronage Day 2026, by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

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