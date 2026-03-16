3rd MLR Patronage Day 2026

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, honor Brig. Gen. George O. Van Orden during 3rd MLR Patronage Day on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 12, 2026. Van Orden was responsible for commanding the 3rd Marine Regiment during the Bougainville Campaign in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999771
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-DT244-1001
|PIN:
|100101
|Filename:
|DOD_111578795
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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