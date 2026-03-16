U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct counter-unmanned aerial systems training at the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, March 16, 2026. Project Flytrap is a multinational exercise designed to develop and test new tactics and technologies to counter drone threats. The exercise focused on integrating existing counter-UAS systems onto mobile combat platforms and fixed sights onto weapons to provide force protection for maneuver units and ensure V Corps maintains freedom of movement on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 23:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999766
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-CK796-8952
|Filename:
|DOD_111578579
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eyes on the Sky: Project Flytrap and the cUAS Fight, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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