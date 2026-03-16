Eyes on the Sky: Project Flytrap and the cUAS Fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999766" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct counter-unmanned aerial systems training at the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, March 16, 2026. Project Flytrap is a multinational exercise designed to develop and test new tactics and technologies to counter drone threats. The exercise focused on integrating existing counter-UAS systems onto mobile combat platforms and fixed sights onto weapons to provide force protection for maneuver units and ensure V Corps maintains freedom of movement on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)