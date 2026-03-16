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    Eyes on the Sky: Project Flytrap and the cUAS Fight

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct counter-unmanned aerial systems training at the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, March 16, 2026. Project Flytrap is a multinational exercise designed to develop and test new tactics and technologies to counter drone threats. The exercise focused on integrating existing counter-UAS systems onto mobile combat platforms and fixed sights onto weapons to provide force protection for maneuver units and ensure V Corps maintains freedom of movement on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999766
    VIRIN: 260316-A-CK796-8952
    Filename: DOD_111578579
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Eyes on the Sky: Project Flytrap and the cUAS Fight, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drones
    V Corps
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    Counter-UAS (CUAS)
    Project Flytrap

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