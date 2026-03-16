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    Coast Guard rescues hiker who was trapped on a cliff side at God’s Thumb in Lincoln City

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    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Air Facility Newport, Oregon rescues a hiker from a cliff side at God’s Thumb in Lincoln City, Oregon, March 14, 2026. The rescue was accomplished through the Coast Guards strong partnership with North Lincoln Fire and Rescue. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999764
    VIRIN: 260314-G-PV420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111578571
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OREGON, US

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    TAGS

    Air Facility Newport
    Coast Guard helicopter crew

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