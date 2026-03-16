Coast Guard rescues hiker who was trapped on a cliff side at God’s Thumb in Lincoln City

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Air Facility Newport, Oregon rescues a hiker from a cliff side at God’s Thumb in Lincoln City, Oregon, March 14, 2026. The rescue was accomplished through the Coast Guards strong partnership with North Lincoln Fire and Rescue. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999764
|VIRIN:
|260314-G-PV420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111578571
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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