This is the edited version of the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Award Ceremony at Fort Benning, Georgia March 14. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches, that includes firing more than 500 rounds. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army’, is open to active-duty, Reserve, National Guard and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. The goal is to raise the standards of marksmanship and increase lethality across the entire force.
(Footage by SSG Deonte Rowell and PFC Jose Rolando Garcia. Video produced by Michelle Lunato)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 14:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999756
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-ZG886-3673
|Filename:
|DOD_111578447
|Length:
|00:30:27
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Awards Ceremony, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, LTC Michelle Lunato and SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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