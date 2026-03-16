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    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Wrap-Up Video

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    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Nearly 200 Soldiers from across the U.S. Army are competing at the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia March 8-14. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests Soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches that include firing more than 500 rounds. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army,’ is open to active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC Cadets with the goal of raising the standards of marksmanship and increasing lethality across the entire force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999749
    VIRIN: 260314-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_111578377
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Wrap-Up Video, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    lethality
    us army small arms championships
    marksmanship
    AllArmy2026

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