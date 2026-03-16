The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Wrap-Up Video

Nearly 200 Soldiers from across the U.S. Army are competing at the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia March 8-14. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests Soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches that include firing more than 500 rounds. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army,’ is open to active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC Cadets with the goal of raising the standards of marksmanship and increasing lethality across the entire force.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 12:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999749
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-LY216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111578377
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Announces Winners
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