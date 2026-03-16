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    CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Fire Superiority"

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    NORWAY

    02.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in an M240B medium machine gun live-fire range in Elvegardsmoen, Norway, Feb. 28, 2026. The Marines and sailors fired on the range in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. Marines and Sailors increased weapon proficiency, confidence and lethality with a crew served weapons system by implementing their knowledge of cold weather gear in conjunction with live-fire maneuvers in an austere environment. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 13, 2026.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999732
    VIRIN: 260313-M-RT859-1001
    Filename: DOD_111578224
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Fire Superiority", by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    Navy

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