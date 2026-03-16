CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Fire Superiority"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999732" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in an M240B medium machine gun live-fire range in Elvegardsmoen, Norway, Feb. 28, 2026. The Marines and sailors fired on the range in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. Marines and Sailors increased weapon proficiency, confidence and lethality with a crew served weapons system by implementing their knowledge of cold weather gear in conjunction with live-fire maneuvers in an austere environment. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 13, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)