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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999729" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combating Domestic Violence Among the Ranks.



This month’s webinar features Denver Beaulieu-Hains, a writer, speaker and public relations professional who is also a domestic violence survivor, and Dr. Carmen Leggett, Family Advocacy Program Specialist with the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1. They discussed how domestic violence can be combated within the Army ranks. They defined domestic violence and the various types of abuse, as well as outlined its impact on the force and its missions. The presenters discussed the moral and legal impacts of abuse and talked about how the Army is reforming its approach to standing against domestic violence. They also delved into the warning signs of domestic abuse, what to do if you suspect abuse is occurring, and ways to support victims and Families through tough times. Drawing on Army reform guidance, recent statistics, and personal testimony of moving beyond domestic violence, the speakers emphasized how every Family in the force deserves to live in an environment free from violence and abuse.