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    Combating Domestic Violence Among the Ranks

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    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Combating Domestic Violence Among the Ranks.

    This month’s webinar features Denver Beaulieu-Hains, a writer, speaker and public relations professional who is also a domestic violence survivor, and Dr. Carmen Leggett, Family Advocacy Program Specialist with the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1. They discussed how domestic violence can be combated within the Army ranks. They defined domestic violence and the various types of abuse, as well as outlined its impact on the force and its missions. The presenters discussed the moral and legal impacts of abuse and talked about how the Army is reforming its approach to standing against domestic violence. They also delved into the warning signs of domestic abuse, what to do if you suspect abuse is occurring, and ways to support victims and Families through tough times. Drawing on Army reform guidance, recent statistics, and personal testimony of moving beyond domestic violence, the speakers emphasized how every Family in the force deserves to live in an environment free from violence and abuse.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999729
    VIRIN: 260316-O-VI048-2950
    Filename: DOD_111578184
    Length: 01:00:36
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combating Domestic Violence Among the Ranks, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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