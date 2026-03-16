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    18th MP BSC Medical Lane

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    GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade complete the medical lane during the brigade’s Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The lane tests competitors on combat lifesaving skills and their ability to treat casualties in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999718
    VIRIN: 260305-A-PT551-5947
    Filename: DOD_111578062
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 18th MP BSC Medical Lane, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether
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    18thMPBSC2026
    BSC2026

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