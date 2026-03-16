18th MP BSC Medical Lane

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade complete the medical lane during the brigade’s Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The lane tests competitors on combat lifesaving skills and their ability to treat casualties in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 10:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999718
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-PT551-5947
|Filename:
|DOD_111578062
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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