Lima Company Firewatch

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instruct their recruits through firewatch procedures on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2026. While the platoon is sleeping, the four recruits on firewatch, who rotate every hour, are responsible for helping maintain the safety and accountability of the platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 09:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999717
|VIRIN:
|260314-M-BL112-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111578042
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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