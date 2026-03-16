Lima Company Firewatch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999717" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instruct their recruits through firewatch procedures on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2026. While the platoon is sleeping, the four recruits on firewatch, who rotate every hour, are responsible for helping maintain the safety and accountability of the platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)