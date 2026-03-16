Submarines on the Silver Screen Podcast One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Submarines on the Silver Screen, Submariners discuss their favorite submarine movies and how the scenes relate to real life aboard U.S. Naval submarines. These podcasts are filmed in collaboration with the Groton-Area Submarine Birthday Ball and hosted by CMDCM Mike Micheli. Video by Brian Powell.