Lima Company Pickup Day

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, officially take charge of their new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2026. Pickup Day, also known as Black Friday, is when recruits first meet the drill instructors who will lead and be with them for the duration of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999715
|VIRIN:
|260314-M-BL112-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111578024
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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