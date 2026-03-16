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    Lima Company Pickup Day

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, officially take charge of their new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2026. Pickup Day, also known as Black Friday, is when recruits first meet the drill instructors who will lead and be with them for the duration of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999715
    VIRIN: 260314-M-BL112-1002
    Filename: DOD_111578024
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Pickup Day, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, Marines, MCRD PI, Parris Island, Boot Camp, Recruit Training

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