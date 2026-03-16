Lima Company Pickup Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, officially take charge of their new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2026. Pickup Day, also known as Black Friday, is when recruits first meet the drill instructors who will lead and be with them for the duration of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)