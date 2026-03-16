Lima Company Initial Strength Test

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, complete their Initial Strength Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2026. The IST, which consists of pull ups, a plank, and a 1.5-mile run, is conducted early in recruit training to ensure each recruit is fit enough to make it through training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999714
|VIRIN:
|260314-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111578005
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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