Lima Company Initial Strength Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999714" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, complete their Initial Strength Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2026. The IST, which consists of pull ups, a plank, and a 1.5-mile run, is conducted early in recruit training to ensure each recruit is fit enough to make it through training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)