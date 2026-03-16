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    Lima Company Receiving

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors welcome new recruits to recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 10, 2026. All enlisted Marine Corps recruits begin their journeys with 13 weeks of recruit training on either MCRD Parris Island or MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999712
    VIRIN: 260310-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111577971
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Receiving, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, Marines, MCRD PI, Parris Island, Boot Camp, Recruit Training

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