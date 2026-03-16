Lima Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors welcome new recruits to recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 10, 2026. All enlisted Marine Corps recruits begin their journeys with 13 weeks of recruit training on either MCRD Parris Island or MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999712
|VIRIN:
|260310-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577971
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
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