18th MP BSC Rugged Terrain Course, Board, CBRN Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999710" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade complete the rugged terrain course, followed by a surprise field board and a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) lane during the brigade’s Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The event challenges competitors to demonstrate physical endurance, technical knowledge, and tactical proficiency under demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)