18th MP BSC Rugged Terrain Course, Board, CBRN Lane

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade complete the rugged terrain course, followed by a surprise field board and a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) lane during the brigade’s Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The event challenges competitors to demonstrate physical endurance, technical knowledge, and tactical proficiency under demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999710
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-PT551-3219
|Filename:
|DOD_111577941
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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