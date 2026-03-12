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    CENTCOM Commander Provides Update on Operation Epic Fury

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, provides an update on Operation Epic Fury, March 16, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 07:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999695
    VIRIN: 260316-D-D0477-3455
    Filename: DOD_111577821
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    High-Res. Downloads: 6

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    CENTCOM
    epicfury

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