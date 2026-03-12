CENTCOM Commander Provides Update on Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, provides an update on Operation Epic Fury, March 16, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 07:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999695
|VIRIN:
|260316-D-D0477-3455
|Filename:
|DOD_111577821
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
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