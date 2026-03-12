18th MP BSC 12 Mile Ruck, Weapons & Grenade Range, Written Test

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade complete a 12-mile ruck march before conducting weapons qualification, hand grenade training, and a written knowledge test during the brigade’s Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 4, 2026. The event challenges competitors to demonstrate physical endurance, marksmanship, and tactical knowledge under demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 07:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999694
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-PT551-7148
|Filename:
|DOD_111577820
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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