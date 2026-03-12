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    18th MP BSC 12 Mile Ruck, Weapons & Grenade Range, Written Test

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    GERMANY

    03.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade complete a 12-mile ruck march before conducting weapons qualification, hand grenade training, and a written knowledge test during the brigade’s Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 4, 2026. The event challenges competitors to demonstrate physical endurance, marksmanship, and tactical knowledge under demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 07:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999694
    VIRIN: 260304-A-PT551-7148
    Filename: DOD_111577820
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: DE

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    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    18thMPBSC2026
    BSC2026

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