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    2026 Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

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    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of War Education Activity Europe

    On Friday, Feb. 27th 2026, the Department of War Education Activity celebrated the opening of Sembach Elementary in Sembach, Germany. The building is a part of DoWEA's 21st Century School program that focuses on critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. These modern environments feature flexible layouts, adaptable walls, and open designs that foster active learning, innovative teaching methodologies, and heightened student engagement.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 07:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999693
    VIRIN: 260227-D-TU698-4561
    Filename: DOD_111577797
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting, by Colin Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ribbon Cutting
    Department of War Education Activity

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