2026 Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999693" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Friday, Feb. 27th 2026, the Department of War Education Activity celebrated the opening of Sembach Elementary in Sembach, Germany. The building is a part of DoWEA's 21st Century School program that focuses on critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. These modern environments feature flexible layouts, adaptable walls, and open designs that foster active learning, innovative teaching methodologies, and heightened student engagement.