On Friday, Feb. 27th 2026, the Department of War Education Activity celebrated the opening of Sembach Elementary in Sembach, Germany. The building is a part of DoWEA's 21st Century School program that focuses on critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. These modern environments feature flexible layouts, adaptable walls, and open designs that foster active learning, innovative teaching methodologies, and heightened student engagement.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 07:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999693
|VIRIN:
|260227-D-TU698-4561
|Filename:
|DOD_111577797
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting, by Colin Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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