U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Airfield Pre-Accident Drill

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys emergency responders offer first aid to a simulated casualty as part of an accident exercise involving a UH-60 Black Hawk during a simulated emergency landing at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 11, 2026. The exercise included three Soldiers and four mannequins acting as mock casualties and tested garrison firefighters, medical, and emergency response procedures to improve coordination, readiness, and response capabilities during airfield emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo and KPfc. Yoon Jae Kim)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 01:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999672
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-VL698-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111577489
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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