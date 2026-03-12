U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Airfield Pre-Accident Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999672" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys emergency responders offer first aid to a simulated casualty as part of an accident exercise involving a UH-60 Black Hawk during a simulated emergency landing at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 11, 2026. The exercise included three Soldiers and four mannequins acting as mock casualties and tested garrison firefighters, medical, and emergency response procedures to improve coordination, readiness, and response capabilities during airfield emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo and KPfc. Yoon Jae Kim)