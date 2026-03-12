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    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Airfield Pre-Accident Drill

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo and Pfc. Yoon Jae Kim

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys emergency responders offer first aid to a simulated casualty as part of an accident exercise involving a UH-60 Black Hawk during a simulated emergency landing at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 11, 2026. The exercise included three Soldiers and four mannequins acting as mock casualties and tested garrison firefighters, medical, and emergency response procedures to improve coordination, readiness, and response capabilities during airfield emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo and KPfc. Yoon Jae Kim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 01:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999672
    VIRIN: 260311-A-VL698-1002
    Filename: DOD_111577489
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KR

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    Katchi Kapshida
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    South Korea (Country)
    One team one fight
    FreedomShield26
    We go togther

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