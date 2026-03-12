LCDR Daniel Phipps, sits down with AFN Yokosuka for a radio interview to talk about how the defense service office can help service members around the pacific Mar. 5, 2026. The DSO is a legal organization that represents service members across the pacific and is dedicated to providing the highest level of representation to their clients. (U.S. Navy Video product by Mass Communication Specialist Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 23:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999668
|VIRIN:
|260305-N-BR341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577373
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260306-YKS-LEGAL RAI-HULEN, by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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