A commercial for the Defense Service Office Pacific meant to outline the services offered to U.S. service members.
The DSO is a legal organization that represents service members across the pacific and is dedicated to providing the highest level of representation to their clients.(U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 23:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999667
|VIRIN:
|260311-N-BR341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577366
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260312-YKS-PACSPOT-LEGAL SPOT-HULEN_V2, by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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