U.S. Soldiers and Marines teach Thai students how to administer CPR, demonstrating proper form, and exercising life-saving skills during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Bueng Takat School, Pa Yup Nai, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 23:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999666
|VIRIN:
|260316-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577363
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Partner Educational Day in Support of Cobra Gold 2026, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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