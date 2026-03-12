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    CBRN Ops Preparation

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ruth Harrington 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    23rd Chemical Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division prepares Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination lanes as a part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. Freedom Shield focuses on tough, realistic training to showcase the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 04:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999664
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-UO335-1001
    Filename: DOD_111577324
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Ops Preparation, by SGT Ruth Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #FreedomShield26, #2ID, #U.S.Army, #USFK, #USARPAC

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