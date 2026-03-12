CBRN Ops Preparation

23rd Chemical Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division prepares Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination lanes as a part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. Freedom Shield focuses on tough, realistic training to showcase the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 04:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999664
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-UO335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577324
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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