CBRN Ops Preparation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

23rd Chemical Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division prepares Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination lanes as a part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. Freedom Shield focuses on tough, realistic training to showcase the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)