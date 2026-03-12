CFAO Completes Jungle Attack 2026

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. grade Brian Morris, installation security officer assigned to White Beach Naval Facility, speaks about preparations for Shimi season by clearing undergrowth from tombs located on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, more commonly known as CFAO, led the event called "Jungle Attack" and brought together volunteers from U.S. installations, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and local organizations to clear areas around tombs so that local Japanese families could pay respects. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 22:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999663
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577304
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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