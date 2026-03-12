CFAO Completes Jungle Attack 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999663" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. grade Brian Morris, installation security officer assigned to White Beach Naval Facility, speaks about preparations for Shimi season by clearing undergrowth from tombs located on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, more commonly known as CFAO, led the event called "Jungle Attack" and brought together volunteers from U.S. installations, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and local organizations to clear areas around tombs so that local Japanese families could pay respects. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)