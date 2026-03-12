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    CFAO Completes Jungle Attack 2026

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    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Video by Seaman Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. grade Brian Morris, installation security officer assigned to White Beach Naval Facility, speaks about preparations for Shimi season by clearing undergrowth from tombs located on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, more commonly known as CFAO, led the event called "Jungle Attack" and brought together volunteers from U.S. installations, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and local organizations to clear areas around tombs so that local Japanese families could pay respects. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 22:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999663
    VIRIN: 260313-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111577304
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, CFAO Completes Jungle Attack 2026, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USN
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    Sailors

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