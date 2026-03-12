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    Coast Guard cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

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    MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard members, assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), rescue a stranded on ice near Mackinac island, Michigan, March 15, 2026. The cutter's ice rescue team was deployed to bring the individual aboard the vessel and receive first level medical care, returning them to stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. William Erekson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999662
    VIRIN: 260315-G-G0109-1006
    Filename: DOD_111577296
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US

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    TAGS

    Ice Rescue
    ice safety
    Great Lakes District

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