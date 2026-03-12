Coast Guard cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

U.S. Coast Guard members, assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), rescue a stranded on ice near Mackinac island, Michigan, March 15, 2026. The cutter's ice rescue team was deployed to bring the individual aboard the vessel and receive first level medical care, returning them to stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. William Erekson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999662
|VIRIN:
|260315-G-G0109-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111577296
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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